UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BRASILIA Aug 20 Brazilian federal prosecutors presented formal charges against the speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, on Thursday in a widening political kickback scandal linked to contracts with state-run oil company Petrobras, the prosecutor's office said.
Cunha, the first sitting politician charged in Brazil's largest-ever corruption scandal, was accused of taking a $5 million bribe on two drillship contracts.
A member of Brazil's largest party, known as the PMDB, Cunha quit President Dilma Rousseff's coalition last month to join opposition lawmakers seeking her impeachment. The corruption charges will weaken Cunha's offensive against the president. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony Boadle and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.