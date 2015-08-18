(Repeating story sent earlier to additional subscribers without
changes to text)
By Jeb Blount and Mica Rosenberg
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK Aug 18 Brazil's
Petrobras may need to pay record penalties of $1.6 billion or
more to settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into its role in a
corruption scandal, a person recently briefed by the company's
legal advisors told Reuters.
State-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company
is formally known, expects to face the largest penalties ever
levied by U.S. authorities in a corporate corruption
investigation, according to the person, who has direct knowledge
of the company's thinking. The settlement process could take
two-to-three years, this person said.
To date, the largest settlement of corporate corruption
charges with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission was a 2008 agreement with
Siemens AG, the German industrial giant. It agreed to
pay the U.S. $800 million to settle charges related to its role
in a bribery scheme, and paid about the same amount to German
authorities.
The person told Reuters the legal advisors said they
believed Petrobras faced fines that could be as large as, or
more than, the $1.6 billion in combined U.S. and German
penalties that Siemens faced.
Two other sources with direct knowledge of Petrobras' plans
also said that any settlement, while several years away, would
likely be "large," but declined to give a specific estimate.
All three sources requested anonymity, and cautioned that
any estimates for the size of possible fines are very
preliminary. Petrobras has not yet begun settlement talks with
U.S. authorities, whose investigations are believed to be in an
early phase, they said.
In November, the SEC sent a subpoena to Petrobras requesting
information about the widening corruption investigations that
have ensnared top company executives, major private contractors
and senior politicians in Brazil. According to people familiar
with the matter, the DOJ, which can bring criminal charges, is
also investigating the company.
BID-RIGGING
Petrobras' lawyers maintain that the firm was a victim of
corruption and bid-rigging by engineering firms and other
suppliers to the firm, a group of former employees who allegedly
took or arranged bribes, and Brazilian politicians who benefited
from kickbacks from Petrobras suppliers, according to Petrobras
officials.
However, the attorneys also said they believe that
investigations by U.S. authorities are likely to result in
charges that Petrobras itself violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA) and securities laws, according to the
person who was briefed.
Last December, Brazil's Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot
said Brazilian prosecutors were cooperating with investigations
by the SEC and the DOJ into whether the corruption scheme hurt
the interests of U.S. investors in Petrobras shares listed in
New York.
In an e-mailed response to questions, Petrobras declined to
comment on the U.S. investigations or any estimates of how much
an eventual settlement may cost.
The DOJ and the SEC also declined to comment for this
article.
Petrobras falls under U.S. jurisdiction because its shares
are traded in the United States - until recently it was the
largest foreign company on the New York Stock Exchange.
The person who was briefed said legal advisors warned
Petrobras that if money related to the case moved through U.S.
banks it could open the company up to prosecution. Brazilian
prosecutors have produced evidence that some of the illegal
payments were arranged on U.S. soil, according to court
documents filed in Brazil.
This source also said the advisors' view was that a
negotiated settlement and penalties makes more sense than
fighting the U.S. Justice Department.
Such fines would be another financial hit for Petrobras,
whose market value has sunk to less than $40 billion from nearly
$300 billion seven years ago.
Brazilian prosecutors have made no moves to punish the
company, even though their investigation has led to more than
100 indictments.
Two senior Petrobras executives are among a dozen people who
have already been convicted in Brazil for offences such as money
laundering and racketeering.
Petrobras executives allegedly conspired with construction
and engineering companies and other suppliers to rig bids and
inflate the cost of contracts. The excess was then kicked-back
to executives, politicians and political parties as bribes and
campaign contributions, according to Brazilian court documents,
including court rulings and prosecutors' presentations.
Brazilian prosecutors say they have found no evidence of
illegal payments that went directly from Petrobras to government
officials. But even if the company is not found to have bribed
officials it could be penalized under the "books and records"
provision of the FCPA. The provision requires companies to keep
accurate financial accounts and maintain an adequate system of
internal accounting controls.
Petrobras took a $17 billion charge against earnings in 2014
to account for over-valued assets in the wake of the scandal. At
the time, Petrobras said 12 percent of that total, or more than
$2 billion, was directly related to corrupt acts not accounted
for in earlier periods.
Since November, Petrobras has been working to limit the
damage. The oil company hired U.S. law firm Gibson, Dunn &
Crutcher and the Brazilian law firm Trench, Rossi e Watanabe to
conduct an internal investigation into the allegations and has
promised to turn over information to the authorities.
The law firms report to Ellen Gracie Northfleet, former
chief justice of Brazil's Supreme Court and Andreas Pohlmann,
who was chief compliance officer of Siemens from 2007 to 2010 -
the period in which it agreed to pay the record-setting fines.
Gracie and Pohlmann were hired in December by the Petrobras
board to ensure that the investigation remained independent.
Gibson Dunn did not respond to a request for comment.
Trench, Rossi e Watanabe declined to comment.
Petrobras also created a compliance unit with an independent
senior executive with broad powers and a mandate to investigate
anyone at the company, including the chief executive.
Cooperation with ongoing investigations by the U.S.
authorities may reduce the amount of penalties negotiated in a
settlement deal, legal experts said.
Some of Petrobras' contractors could face their own large
U.S. penalties for bribing Petrobras executives, who are
considered government officials under the FCPA, the experts
said.
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro,
Caroline Stauffer in Sao Paulo and Joshua Schneyer in New York;
Editing by Martin Howell)