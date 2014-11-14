(Updates prices, adds OAS searched, details)
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Gustavo Bonato
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazilian
police arrested a former Petróleo Brasileiro SA
executive on Friday, sending the state-run oil company's shares
and bonds down after a widening corruption scandal forced it to
delay the release of its financial results.
Former engineering director Renato Duque was the second
senior executive arrested at Petrobras, as the company is
commonly known, in an investigation into a money laundering and
bribery scheme that allegedly skimmed billions of dollars off
contracts and into political parties' coffers.
Police also raided the offices of leading construction and
engineering firms, seized potentially incriminating documents
and arrested 18 people suspected of involvement in the scheme.
Local media reported two chief executives were among them.
The scandal has put pressure on leftist President Dilma
Rousseff, who narrowly won re-election last month. Rousseff, who
has pledged a thorough investigation, was chairwoman of the
Petrobras board between 2003 and 2010.
Recently one of the world's six most valuable companies,
Petrobras has experienced one of the most spectacular corporate
reversals in emerging market history. Its net worth has slumped
77 percent since 2008.
On Thursday, the company delayed the release of its
third-quarter earnings and said it had hired to private law
firms to investigate the allegations of money laundering.
DEFAULT RISK
Analysts and traders warned that Petrobras could be stripped
of its investment grade rating and prompted to write down the
value of reported capital expenditure in prior quarters.
Investors are concerned that the world's most indebted oil
company is at risk of a technical default on tens of billions of
dollars in bonds if it doesn't report audited earnings by the
end of the year. About $12 billion worth of outstanding global
bonds could be affected, according to Thomson Reuters
calculations.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said it was
monitoring the situation, but the earnings delay would have no
near-term impact on Petrobras' credit rating.
Trading in shares of Petrobras opened more than an hour and
a half after the rest of companies on the Bovespa index
on Friday. Shares were down more than 3 percent in late
afternoon trading.
Edemir Pinto, chief executive officer of BM&FBovespa SA,
which operates the São Paulo Stock Exchange, said the delay was
aimed at allowing the market time to digest the news.
Credit Suisse Securities said in a trading note Petrobras
could be barred from accessing bond markets in the United
States. It estimated the company needs to borrow up to $20
billion from bond investors to finance projects next year.
The price on Petrobras' global bond due in 2024
fell to 100.75 cents on the dollar on Friday, down from 104.5
cents in the previous session. Brazil's sovereign bonds also
slumped on the news.
'OPERATION CAR WASH'
Petrobras plans to release unaudited results by Dec. 12. It
did not set a date for publishing audited results, saying it
would inform investors 15 days in advance.
Local newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported earlier this
month that PriceWaterhouseCoopers, which audits Petrobras'
earnings, had refused to sign off on the third-quarter statement
without a more in-depth internal probe into the graft scandal.
Some 300 police officers and 60 tax fraud agents were
deployed in five states and the capital Brasilia on Friday.
The investigation, dubbed "Operation Car Wash," was first
launched in March as police investigated the alleged money
laundering scheme.
Paulo Roberto Costa, a former Petrobras executive previously
jailed in the case, has said in a plea-bargain deal that
kickbacks of three percent from contracts were funneled to
Rousseff's Worker's Party and its allies in Congress during his
time as head of refining between 2004 and 2012. Police say some
10 billion reais ($3.84 billion) was skimmed off contracts.
Police said on Friday the offices of seven companies that
had contracts worth billions of dollars with Petrobras were
being searched.
Odebrecht, a major construction firm, said its offices in
Rio de Janeiro had been searched and documents seized. It said
it was complying fully with the police investigation.
Another construction firm, Mendes Junior, said police
officials had been at its offices in Sao Paulo. Builder OAS said
it had provided access to all requested documents and
information at its headquarters in Sao Paulo.
($1 = 2.6049 Brazilian reais)
