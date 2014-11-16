Nov 16 A widening corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA may
change the country forever, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff
said on Sunday in her first public remarks since a sweeping
police operation last week.
Police on Friday arrested top executives of some of the
country's largest construction and engineering firms as part of
a probe into money-laundering and bribery allegations at
Petrobras, as the oil company is commonly known.
A former senior Petrobras executive responsible for some of
the company's biggest contracts was also arrested.
"This may change the country forever," she told reporters in
Brisbane, Australia during a summit of the G20 Group of Nations.
"How? By ending impunity."
The scandal puts new pressure on the recently-re-elected
Rousseff as weak growth and high inflation pose serious
challenges to her effort to boost the economy.
She may also have difficulty distancing herself from the
problems at Petrobras. She was chairwoman of the board of
directors, the company's highest official, from 2003 to 2010.
Several thousand Rousseff opponents gathered in Sao Paulo,
Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro on Saturday to protest her
management of the company, according to state police.
One of the world's 10 largest companies in 2008, its market
value has dropped by more than $200 billion since, as investors
discounted its once shining promise. Despite the discovery of
giant offshore reserves and hundreds of billions of dollars of
investments, production has disappointed.
Lawmakers of the largest ruling parties, including
Rousseff's Workers' Party, are under investigation, according to
Brazilian media. The construction firms involved were among the
largest donors to Rousseff's and other campaigns, including that
of her challenger, Aecio Neves.
Rousseff said the scandal was symbolic because it was the
first large corruption case being thoroughly investigated.
"This will change forever the relationship between ...
Brazilian society, the Brazilian state and private companies."
On Thursday Petrobras delayed the release of its
third-quarter earnings. It plans to release unaudited results by
Dec. 12 and will hold a conference call on Monday.
Rousseff, under growing market pressure to slash government
spending and reduce state intervention in the economy, ruled out
budget cuts that could reduce demand and drag Brazil's battered
economy further down.
"We will make an adjustment. But we don't think curbing
demand is the best policy to get out of a crisis."
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione in Brasilia; editing by Keiron
Henderson)