RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 17 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA vowed on Monday to
fully investigate a graft scandal that has knocked its shares
lower and saddled President Dilma Rousseff's government with its
biggest political crisis.
In their first public comments since a former Petrobras
executive was arrested in connection with the scandal last
Friday, Chief Executive Officer Maria das Gracas Foster and
other company leaders said they had hired legal consultants to
investigate the allegations.
Petrobras delayed the release of its third-quarter earnings
last week following accusations that the company systematically
overpaid for assets and work by contractors. The excess funds
were then funneled to political parties including Rousseff's
ruling Workers' Party, prosecutors said.
While neither confirming nor denying that such conduct took
place, executives said Monday that Petrobras will reassess the
value of some assets based on whether bribes were part of the
purchase price, and could take accounting losses accordingly.
As a result, fully audited quarterly results might not be
available until the end of January, they said.
That raises the prospect of a long period of uncertainty for
a company that was once the crown jewel of Brazil's economy, but
has in recent years become a symbol of the country's fall from
grace.
Petrobras' preferred shares, its most-traded
class of stock, fell 3 percent on Friday and shed another 4.5
percent in Sao Paulo on Monday. The shares have lost more than
20 percent this year.
"We are working with all our strength to have the (audited)
earnings report ready and to cooperate with the investigation in
the hope that it is resolved quickly," Chief Financial Officer
Almir Barbassa said during a conference call with analysts.
Rousseff was chairwoman of the Petrobras board of directors
for seven years through 2010, when much of the alleged
corruption took place. While she has denied any role in the
wrongdoing and is not facing charges, the scandal could further
weaken her government at a time when it faces a stagnant economy
and falling investor confidence.
Investors have been concerned that the world's most-indebted
major oil company risks a technical default on about $12 billion
dollars in bonds if it doesn't report unaudited earnings by year
end
Petrobras will be unable to sell new debt until it releases
the earnings, company officials said.
Petrobras' total debt stood at around $140 billion at the
end of June, and its stock of outstanding bonds are equivalent
to $54 billion.
ARRESTS
On Friday, Brazilian federal police arrested Renato Duque,
the company's former director of corporate services, and several
leaders of powerful Brazilian construction and engineering
companies in connection with the scandal. The company's former
refining chief, Paulo Roberto Costa, whose allegations led to
the dragnet, has also been under arrest since March.
During police questioning on Monday, Duque denied taking
part in any criminal activity and said he knew nothing about an
alleged cartel of Petrobras service providers, according to a
statement released by his advisers.
Rousseff, who won reelection on Oct. 26, has pledged a
thorough investigation and said on Sunday the case could help
change Brazil's culture of corruption.
On Monday, executives addressed the allegations as soon as
the call began, without being prompted by participants. The
company also said it would create a separate compliance
department with a senior executive in charge.
"We need to have the same respect for our internal
governance as we need to have for our technical operations,"
Foster said.
Analysts and traders warned that potential
corruption-related write-downs could lead to Petrobras being
stripped of its investment-grade credit rating.
On Monday, Petrobras said it would miss its oil production
target for 2014, with output growing between 5.5 percent and 6
percent, short of its goal of 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent.
Petrobras also said an investigation turned up no sign of
wrongdoing by SBM Offshore NV. Petrobras added that it
still did not have enough information from SBM, the world's
largest leaser of offshore oil-production ships, and Dutch
authorities to allow SBM to bid for Petrobras contracts again.
SBM settled a bribery case involving payments in Brazil,
Angola and Equatorial Guinea with Dutch prosecutors for $240
million on Nov 12.
