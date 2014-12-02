By Leonardo Goy
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Dec 2 A former Petrobras executive at
the center of an alleged multibillion-dollar graft scheme
involving the state-run oil company said on Tuesday that similar
bribery and kickback schemes are prevalent in many Brazilian
public-infrastructure projects.
The March arrest of the executive, Paulo Roberto Costa,
helped uncover a scheme that allegedly used inflated Petrobras
contracts for refineries and other projects to funnel money to
politicians through leading construction companies.
At a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, Costa said the
practice extends beyond Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is formally known.
"What has been reported occurring at Petrobras happens all
over Brazil in contracts for roads, railways, ports, airports,
hydroelectric dams," Costa said.
The case is sharpening Brazilian political divisions only
weeks after President Dilma Rousseff won re-election in the
country's closest vote in decades. Rousseff, chairwoman of
Petrobras' board of directors from 2003 to 2010 when many of the
alleged bribes and kickbacks happened, has denied involvement in
the corruption scheme.
Political parties have dominated all high-level appointments
at Petrobras, including his own, for decades, Costa said.
Last month, prosecutors began probing other state-run
companies after dozens of construction and engineering firm
executives were arrested Nov. 14 in relation to the Petrobras
case.
"This scheme is not restricted to Petrobras," said Carlos
Fernando dos Santos Lima, a lead prosecutor in the case, told
Reuters.
Lima declined to name companies, but state-run Centrais
Eletricas Brasileiras SA, Latin America's largest
utility, is expected to be the next company to come under
scrutiny.
Prosecutors say as much as 10 billion reais ($3.9 billion)
was skimmed from overpriced contracts with Petrobras and
distributed to Rousseff's Workers' Party and its allies in
Congress.
Costa declined to answer questions about the Petrobras case
at Tuesday's hearing saying it would break a plea bargain that
let him swap jail for house arrest in Rio de Janeiro.
Costa did say he gave authorities the names of "dozens" of
politicians who received payments in the Petrobras case.
Also on Tuesday, Brazil's comptroller general's office said
it is investigating five Petrobras managers and two former
managers for their alleged role in a separate bribery case
involving Dutch firm SBM Offshore NV.
SBM, the world's largest oil-platform leaser, is cooperating
with Brazil to avoid a ban on future contracts with Petrobras.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jeb Blount and Lisa
Shumaker)