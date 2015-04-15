BRASILIA, April 15 Brazilian police arrested
another four people in the political kickback investigation
engulfing state-run oil company Petrobras on Wednesday and local
media said they included Joao Vaccari, the treasurer of the
ruling Workers' Party.
Vaccari is the closest political figure to President Dilma
Rousseff so far implicated in the Petrobras scandal which has
thrown her government into crisis at the start of her second
term.
Federal police said they carried out four arrest warrants in
Sao Paulo early on Wednesday and the detainees were being taken
to Curitiba where the investigation into the so-called Car Wash
operation is centered.
The Globo and Folha newspapers reported online that Vaccari
was picked up at his home in Sao Paulo as part of the new wave
of arrests.
Former Petrobras executives at the center of the corruption
investigation have said in plea bargains that Vaccari received
more than $200 million in graft money skimmed off overpriced
construction and engineering contracts.
Vaccari denied the accusations last week before a
congressional inquiry commission. He said all campaign donations
to the Workers' Party from the construction and engineering
companies were legal and registered with electoral authorities.
Some leading members of the Workers' Party have called for
Vaccari's resignation, but Vaccari and the party have insisted
on his innocence.
Prosecutors are investigating 47 politicians, all but one of
them from Rousseff's ruling coalition, for allegedly receiving
funds from the graft scheme at Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, as the oil company is formally known.
So far, 97 people have been indicted on charges of
corruption, forming a cartel and money laundering. They include
four former senior managers of Petrobras and dozens of
executives from Brazil's biggest construction and engineering
firms.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)