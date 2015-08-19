SAO PAULO Aug 19 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday it was not in negotiation to pay a fine to settle criminal and civil investigations in the United States.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Petrobras, as the firm is known, may have to pay record penalties of $1.6 billion or more to settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into its role in a corruption scandal, according to a person recently briefed by the company's legal advisors. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)