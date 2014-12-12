By Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO Dec 12 Brazil's securities industry
watchdog opened eight investigations into executives at
state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA
related to a vast graft and money-laundering scheme inside the
company, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation
said.
The watchdog, commonly known as CVM, began the inquiries in
October after a crime ring at the company's refining,
international and services divisions was made public and
management began an internal investigation, said the first
source, who requested anonymity citing legal restrictions.
According to a second source, the investigations aim to
discern whether former and current management staff and board
members at Petrobras, as the company is known, breached
securities industry rules by hiding or failing to prevent any
potential wrongdoing.
Rio de Janeiro-based CVM is also extending the inquiries to
the independent auditing firms that Petrobras hired to validate
the company's financial statements, said the sources, who could
not speak on the record because the process is taking place
under secrecy. Potential punishments for executives include a
warning, fines and a prohibition on working on a listed company
for as long as 20 years, they noted.
CVM did not comment. Petrobras did not have an immediate
comment.
The corruption scandal, in which billions of dollars were
allegedly paid by the companies in bribes to win Petrobras
contracts, threatens to paralyze infrastructure projects in
Latin America's largest economy.
Rising corruption within Petrobras also risks hampering
President Dilma Rousseff's second term in office, which starts
in January.
News of the CVM probes come days after Petrobras was
notified of a class-action lawsuit filed in New York over the
alleged kickback and bribery scheme. The suit was filed on
Monday by law firm Wolf Popper LLP in the Southern District of
New York on behalf of investors who bought Petrobras ADRs
between May 20, 2010 and Nov. 21, 2014.
