RIO DE JANEIRO May 5 Brazil's securities
industry regulator accused the former board of state-run oil
producer Petrobras of setting a fuel pricing policy that
misguided investors and hurt the company.
The former board, which former Finance Minister Guido
Mantega presided over for years, approved an investment program
with specific debt targets but "chose to run a pricing policy
that made it unlikely for those goals to be met," the watchdog,
known as CVM, said in a report on its website.
It was not immediately clear what the punishment for
Petrobras' former board members could be if they are found
guilty.
The decision comes as Petrobras faces a number of class
action lawsuits in U.S. courts by investors who accuse the
company of misleading statements and failing to disclose
corruption practices.
As part of a government strategy to curb inflation,
Petrobras for years kept domestic fuel prices below
international levels. This caused huge losses for the company's
refining division, which was forced to buy oil at market prices
but sell fuels at a loss.
The watchdog said the board members infringed rules stating
that management and board members must be "loyal" to the company
they are working for.
Other board members accused by the CVM included former
Planning Minister Miriam Belchior, former deputy Energy Ministry
Marcio Zimmermann, steel tycoon Jorge Gerdau Johannpeter, and
Luciano Coutinho, head of state development bank BNDES.
Coutinho remains on Petrobras' board. Efforts to contact him
and the former board members for comment were unsuccessful.
The CVM is now waiting for them to present their defense,
according to information on its website.
