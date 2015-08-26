Nikkei edges up, upbeat tankan fails to offset worries about exporters
* Toshiba dives on news co will likely miss 3rd earnings deadline
SAO PAULO Aug 26 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Wednesday it intends to offer 3 billion reais ($833 million) in debentures to finance its business plan.
The company said in a statement it plans to issue 300,000 debentures non-convertible to stocks, worth 10,000 reais each. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
* Toshiba dives on news co will likely miss 3rd earnings deadline
TOKYO, April 3 Asian shares started the week modestly higher on Monday after a bumper quarter as investors look to the shape of U.S. trade and economic policies and how they could affect global growth.