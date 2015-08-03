CURITIBA, Brazil Aug 3 Jose Dirceu, chief of staff for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was one of the main instigators of a bribery scheme involving state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA while in office, federal prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said on Monday at a news conference. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)