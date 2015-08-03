BRIEF-Bank of America submits application for delisting from TSE
* Says co submits application on March 23 for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange
CURITIBA, Brazil Aug 3 Jose Dirceu, chief of staff for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was one of the main instigators of a bribery scheme involving state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA while in office, federal prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said on Monday at a news conference. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, March 23 Global index provider MSCI Inc is seeking feedback from market participants on whether to add Chinese shares to a widely tracked index, a move which could trigger billions of dollars in capital inflows into mainland stocks and ease pressure on its yuan currency.