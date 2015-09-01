RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 Brazil's Federal Police
on Tuesday charged Jose Dirceu, former chief of staff to former
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with four crimes
related to his alleged involvement in bribery and bid-rigging at
Petrobras and other state-run companies.
Dirceu, who has been held since Aug 3 at a jail in Curitiba,
Brazil under suspicion of involvement in Brazil's largest-ever
corruption scandal, was charged with racketeering, receiving
bribes, fraud and money laundering, the Federal Police press
office said.
Dirceu is the most senior member of Brazil's ruling Workers'
Party to be arrested in the scandal so far. The charges bring
the scandal uncomfortably close to Lula, to whom he was chief
political adviser.
It could also put pressure on current President Dilma
Rousseff, who many consider a Dirceu protégé. She succeeded him
as Lula's chief of staff and was chairwoman of Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is known, when much of the alleged
corruption took place.
Police and prosecutors believe Dirceu was at the center of a
scheme to help a cartel of construction and engineering
companies fix tenders for refineries, power plants and other
giant projects in exchange for bribes, political campaign
contributions and other kickbacks.
When arrested, Dirceu was already under house arrest for his
conviction in a vote-buying scandal during Lula's first term in
office. That scandal forced him to resign his post as Lula's
chief of staff in 2005.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)