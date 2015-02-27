(Adds detail about Dutra's job, background of Petrobras
corruption scandal, another leave of absence by senior Petrobras
official)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazil's embattled
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on
Friday that the director of its corporate-services division will
take a 90-day leave of absence for health reasons.
Dutra, a former Brazilian Senator, served as Petrobras'
chief executive officer for two and a half years from 2002 to
2005 and president of Brazil's ruling Workers Party from 2010 to
2011. He was one of two senior executives that did not resign
their posts on Feb. 4 in an expanding corruption scandal that
many believe to be the biggest in Brazil's history.
He will be temporarily replaced during his leave by
Petrobras employee Antonio Sergio Oliveira, a 38-year veteran of
the company.
The corporate-services division is responsible for managing
all the company's major construction and engineering contracts
and carrying out tenders for the other operational divisions.
Until January, corporate-services was also responsible for
governance issues such as compliance with internal controls and
the legality of corporate actions.
According to police and prosecutors, Petrobras senior
managers conspired with construction and engineering company
executives to inflate the price of contracts to build refineries
and ships, repair equipment and other goods and services.
Some of that excess was then kicked-back to Petrobras
executives and politicians as bribes or political campaign
contributions to President Dilma Rousseff's ruling Workers'
Party and its allies in Congress.
Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras from 2002 to 2010 when
much of the alleged graft took place. Rousseff has said she did
not know about illegal activities.
Three Petrobras senior executives, including Dutra's
predecessor as corporate services chief, and three dozen
construction executives, and intermediaries have been indicted
in the case.
A federal prosecutor in Brasilia is expected to deliver
charges against a number of sitting politicians allegedly
related to the corruption to Brazil's Supreme Court in the
coming days.
Dutra is the second senior executive to take a leave of
absence in nearly four months. In November, Sergio Machado, head
of Petrobras' shipping and pipeline unit and allegedly named in
the graft probe by cooperating witnesses, took a one month leave
of absence that has since been extended and he remains off the
job.
At the time, Machado called the allegations frivolous and
absurd but enough to lead auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers to
question his position at the company.
Unlike Dutra, Petrobras did not say Machado's leave was for
health reasons.
