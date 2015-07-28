CURITIBA, Brazil, July 28 A Brazilian prosecutor
on Tuesday cited evidence that Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva,
currently on leave from the post of chief executive of state-led
utility Eletrobras' nuclear power unit, received 4.5
million reais ($1.2 million) in bribes from engineering firms
Andrade Gutierrez and Engevix.
Prosecutor Athayde Ribeiro Costa said police had arrested
Pinheiro and Andrade Gutierrez executive Flavio Barra on Tuesday
morning. The arrests are part of an investigation into nuclear
reactor Angra 3, officially moving a giant corruption probe
beyond state-run oil firm Petrobras.
($1 = 3.38 reais)
