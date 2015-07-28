CURITIBA, Brazil, July 28 A Brazilian prosecutor on Tuesday cited evidence that Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, currently on leave from the post of chief executive of state-led utility Eletrobras' nuclear power unit, received 4.5 million reais ($1.2 million) in bribes from engineering firms Andrade Gutierrez and Engevix.

Prosecutor Athayde Ribeiro Costa said police had arrested Pinheiro and Andrade Gutierrez executive Flavio Barra on Tuesday morning. The arrests are part of an investigation into nuclear reactor Angra 3, officially moving a giant corruption probe beyond state-run oil firm Petrobras.

($1 = 3.38 reais)

