SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian engineering firm
Engevix Engenharia SA said on Friday it had made progress
towards signing a leniency deal with the country's comptroller
general as companies scramble to limit the economic fallout of a
massive bribery investigation.
A spokeswoman for Engevix said a memorandum of understanding
had been signed on Tuesday, adding that she had no further
information as the negotiations are not public.
Engevix follows Dutch oil platform leasing firm SBM Offshore
NV in agreeing to collaborate with the comptroller,
known as the CGU, and other companies are expected to follow.
The CGU is investigating 29 of Brazil's top builders for
suspected price fixing of contracts with state-run oil firm
Petrobras in a multibillion-dollar scheme that
funneled bribes to executives and politicians.
The case threatens to exclude the companies from new
contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally
known, and lead to fines and other penalties.
Engevix's CEO has said the company is selling assets to pay
1.5 billion reais ($462 million) in debt as it combats a sharp
drop in revenue in the wake of the scandal.
Prosecutors investigating the country's largest kickback
scheme ever are trying to block the deals, however, on the
grounds they would obstruct their case against executives, money
launderers and politicians.
SBM's shares rose nearly 9 percent on March 18, the day
after it announced the start of a deal with the CGU.
The CGU did not immediately respond to request for comment
on Friday, a holiday in Brazil.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)