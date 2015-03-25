RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 Brazilian engineering
firm Galvão Engenharia said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy
protection, as state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
cut off payments due to a broad corruption scandal in
which it had been implicated.
Grupo Galvao, the parent company of Galvao Engenharia, said
in a statement it has cooperated with the authorities and was
never involved in the alleged corruption scheme in which a
cartel of engineering and construction firms overcharged
Petrobras for work, with the excess being used for bribes.
