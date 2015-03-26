(Adds Petrobras comment)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 Brazilian engineering
firm Galvao Engenharia said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy
protection, as state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
cut off payments due to a broad corruption scandal in
which it had been implicated.
The private company is one of the first to break under the
strain of canceled projects and suspended payments as a result
of the broad police probe into corruption at Petrobras, known as
Operation Car Wash.
"From the end of 2013 there were repeated delays in payments
owed by Petrobras for several contracts. This was combined with
curbed access to credit markets for the construction sector,
strongly impacted by Operation Car Wash," Grupo Galvao, parent
company of Galvao Engenharia said in a statement.
In a statement, Petrobras said it was up to date with its
contractual obligations, adding that claims by contractors for
additional payments are evaluated but do not constitute debt on
the part of Petrobras.
Grupo Galvao also said that Galvao Participacoes, linked to
Galvao Engenharia, had filed for bankruptcy.
Galvao Engenharia was one of the 23 companies blacklisted by
Petrobras in December, with the oil company cutting off payments
and banning the firms from bidding for future
contracts.
Grupo Galvao said it has cooperated with the authorities and
was never involved in the alleged corruption scheme in which a
cartel of engineering and construction firms overcharged
Petrobras for work, with the excess being used for bribes.
