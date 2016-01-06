Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
Jan 6 Rig contractor Ensco Plc said Petrobras has declared void a contract for a drillship leased to the Brazilian oil producer.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, chartered the DS-5 in 2008, when it was owned by Pride International, a company bought by Ensco in 2011.
Petrobras said in a notice on Monday that Pride had knowledge that the rig's shipbuilder made "improper payments" to a marketing consultant who then shared the money with former employees of Petrobras. (1.usa.gov/1JX89dj)
Ensco has denied allegations of corruption in Brazil. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
* S.Korean firms directly employ 700,000 Chinese -trade agency