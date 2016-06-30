UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to appoint Nelson Silva, the former head of BG Plc in Brazil, as chief of strategy and management, a newly created position on its senior management committee, company sources told Reuters.
Silva came to Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, earlier this month as senior adviser to new Chief Executive Pedro Parente, who was appointed by Brazil's interim-Presdient Michel Temer to cut the company's massive debt and find ways to revive investment.
"Pedro Parente believes that the thing that will change Petrobras is a change in the way it is managed from the inside out," one of the sources said on Thursday. "Day to day its hard for the chief executive to supervise management down to the lowest levels. Silva is and will be the operational arm for this planning and management area."
The source asked for anonymity because the decision on Silva has not been approved by the company's board.
One of the key jobs facing Silva will be the drafting of a new strategic plan focused on cutting the company's $126 billion of debt, the biggest in the world oil industry.
Petrobras said Wednesday that its board approved the creation of the new post. The post increases the number of senior executives on the company's executive committee to eight from seven, it will also require approval by shareholders at a general meeting. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard Orr)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.