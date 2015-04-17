BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it has
approved a series of credit and sale operations to cover its
financial needs for this year.
Petrobras, as the company is known, approved a letter of
credit for export from Banco do Brasil for 4.5 billion reais
($1.48 billion) through its subsidiary BR Distribuidora.
The company approved a standby credit limit of 2 billion
reais with Caixa Economica Federal for up to 5 years, and also
agreed to a pre-approved financing limit of 3 billion reais with
Banco Bradesco SA.
Petrobras also signed an agreement with bank Standard
Chartered PLC to sell $3 billion worth of oil platforms with a
repurchase option.
($1 = 3.0394 Brazilian reais)
