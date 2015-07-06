SAO PAULO, July 6 Aldemir Bendine, CEO of Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, said on Monday he did not want the company to depend excessively on imported gasoline and that ethanol biofuel would be key to reducing that dependence.

Speaking at the 2015 Ethanol Summit, Bendine reiterated the commitment of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, to maintaining fuel prices in line with market forces. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr)