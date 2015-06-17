RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras and its partners in the giant Lula offshore oil field may renegotiate contracts for platforms and other equipment, reducing delays by buying goods outside Brazil, the Brazil chief of partner Galp Energia SGPS SA said on Wednesday.

Carlos Alves, President of Galp in Brazil, also told reporters in Rio de Janeiro that his company is considering making bids for Brazilian exploration and production concessions at an October auction. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Marguerita Choy)