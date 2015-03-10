(Adds Workers' Party comment, paragraphs 7, 8)
BRASILIA, March 10 A former Petrobras executive
told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that Brazil's ruling
Workers' Party received up to $200 million skimmed from
contracts with the state-run oil company, reiterating claims
made in plea bargain testimony.
Pedro Barusco, a former executive at Petrobras' services
division, said he had received payments as early as 1997 and in
larger amounts starting in 2004, one year after the Workers'
Party took office.
He said João Vaccari, treasurer for President Dilma
Rousseff's political party, had received between $150 million
and $200 million between 2003 and 2014, based on the percentages
of contracts he himself had received.
"I got a piece; they got a piece," Barusco said. He has
pledged to return $97 million to public coffers as part of a
deal he reached with prosecutors.
Barusco spoke at a time of escalating fallout from the
scandal at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
formally known, with dozens of lawmakers now implicated.
Barusco said he did not know who ultimately ran the scheme
and to his knowledge Former Petrobras CEO Maria das Graças
Foster, who resigned along with other senior Petrobras
management last month, was not involved.
The Workers' Party denied that its treasurer had ever
discussed funding with Barusco and said it only received legal
donations. In a statement, the party said that in five hours of
testimony, Barusco had provided no proof linking Vaccari to
bribes.
The party is suing Barusco.
Prosecutors started questioning Vaccari on Feb. 5 but he has
not been charged with any crime. His lawyer and Workers' Party
leadership say the party only receives legal donations.
Forty people, including three former Petrobras executives,
have been charged in the southern city of Curitiba and 14 are
currently in jail awaiting sentencing.
Many of those charged lead the country's top engineering
firms and are charged with forming a cartel that funneled funds
from Petrobras contracts to themselves and politicians.
Barusco said he first remembered seeing the cartel active on
contracts to build the Abreu e Lima and Comperj refineries.
Petrobras shares fell 4 percent on Tuesday.
Defense lawyers told Reuters this week they expect to see
the first verdicts on some cases in Curitiba in about a month,
possibly before all witnesses are heard, as the focus of the
case moves to the politicians being tried by the Supreme Court.
Rousseff, who was chairwoman of the company's board when
much of the graft took place, has denied any knowledge of
corruption at Petrobras and urged a thorough investigation.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Additional reporting and
writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr and David
Gregorio)