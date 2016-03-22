BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Tuesday said current estimates for potential losses from human resources practices under investigation are already reflected in the company's balance sheet.
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, is investigating practices in its human resources department after an anonymous report of potentially controversial measures taken by the department in recent years. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics