BRASILIA, June 1 The new CEO of Petrobras, Pedro
Parente, said on Wednesday that political interference in the
state-run company will come to an end and vowed to restore the
indebted firm to financial health.
Parente, who took office at a ceremony in Brasilia on
Wednesday, said Petrobras will sell assets to reduce its debt
and not rely on a government bailout. He told reporters that
fuel prices will be decided according to the company's interests
and not government priorities.
"There will be no government interference. That is over," he
said.
