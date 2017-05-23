BRASILIA May 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA extended the maturity of a $500 million debt with Citibank NA as part of a strategy to cut financial expenses, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said it pre-paid claims expiring in 2017 and 2018 and took a new unsecured loan due in 2022. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)