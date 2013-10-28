UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 28 The cost of developing the giant offshore Libra oil field will not delay other projects in the portfolio of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Director of Exploration José Formigli Filho said on a phone conference on Monday.
Since Petrobras took a 40 percent stake in Libra, it has faced concern that development costs of about $100 billion over 30 years might strain a company with rising debt and an already huge $237 billion five-year investment plan.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.