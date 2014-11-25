RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 25 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday its board had approved the creation of a new role of Director for Governance, Risk and Compliance, as the firm battles with allegations of corruption.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a statement that the position will involve ensuring the company is not involved in fraud or corrupt practices and abides by laws and regulations.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)