UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 Asset sales by Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will not solve the company's high debt problem, Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.