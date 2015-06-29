RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras plans to work with the idea of setting domestic fuel prices at parity with international prices, without passing the full volatility on to consumers in Brazil, CEO Aldemir Bendine said on Monday.

He said the company's fuel price policy would be based on a basket of prices but declined to give more details. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Diane Craft)