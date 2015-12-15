PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 The pace of divestment at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras in 2016 will likely be faster than originally thought, the company's Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Marta Nogueira and Jeb Blount; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MONTREAL, DETROIT March 29 Ford Motor Co will announce on Thursday production of a new engine in the Canadian province of Ontario, two sources familiar with the matter said, in an investment that would boost Canada's auto industry after years of job losses to Mexico and the United States.