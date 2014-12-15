(Recasts and adds details throughout)
By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazilian prosecutors said on
Monday they had filed criminal charges against another former
executive at Petrobras and three other people
for alleged involvement in a massive kickback scheme at the
state-run oil company.
Nestor Cervero, former international director of Petrobras,
is the second former executive at the company indicted since
last week in a scandal that has become a major crisis for the
government of recently re-elected President Dilma Rousseff.
Julio Camargo, a consultant for contractor Toyo Setal, and
lobbyist Fernando Soares were charged along with Cervero with
allegedly paying out $40 million in kickbacks to political
parties, executives and contractors and accepting $13 million in
bribes from Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries
, the prosecutors said in a statement.
The bribes helped secure a contract on a $586 million
drillship off the coast of Africa and the scheme was repeated in
the Gulf of Mexico, where Petrobras has oil exploration rights,
the prosecutors said. Toyo Setal declined to comment and Samsung
Heavy Industries did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The companies themselves are not charged with any crimes.
Edson Ribeiro, a lawyer representing Cervero, said his
client "vehemently denies the alleged criminal acts." Lawyers
for Camargo and Soares could not be reached for immediate
comment.
Concern over the corruption scandal is driving shares and
bonds of Petrobras to multi-year lows. Preferred shares of the
Rio de Janeiro-based company fell 9.1 percent on Monday,
touching their lowest level since 2005.
The team of prosecutors in Parana state vowed to expand
their investigation last week after accusing 36 people,
including executives from six of Brazil's largest engineering
firms, with forming a cartel to funnel kickbacks to the ruling
Workers' Party and its allies. {ID:nL1N0TV1TA]
Sources involved in the widening investigation have said it
could include the role of foreign companies in the scandal that
has caused Petrobras to delay the publication of its earnings
until next year.
More charges are possible this week.
Rousseff was Petrobras' chair from 2003 to 2010, when more
than 10 billion reais ($3.9 billion) were allegedly transferred
from the company to her Workers' Party and allies. She has
denied any knowledge of the scheme or wrongdoing.
Cervero, who Petrobras fired in March, was indicted on
charges of corruption and money laundering for alleged crimes
committed between 2006 and 2012. The same prosecutors indicted
Paulo Roberto Costa, another former executive at Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, last Thursday.
Cervero held various positions at Petrobras and was its
international director when it purchased a Pasadena, Texas,
refinery which critics say it overpaid for.
Prosecutors charged Alberto Youssef, a Parana-based money
changer who led investigators to the kickback scheme, with money
laundering and said on Monday they are seeking to recover an
additional 296 million reais for public coffers.
Sergio Moro, the federal judge in Curitiba, Parana, has
accepted cases involving Costa as well as engineering executives
from Engevix, OAS and Galvão Engenharia and will likely
open additional cases presented by prosecutors in coming days.
($1 = 2.69 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown)