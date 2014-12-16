RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 16 Prosecutors in Rio de
Janeiro said on Tuesday that they were seeking to indict the
former chief executive officer of Brazilian state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and a leading local
construction and engineering firm for fraud.
To that end, prosecutors have asked a Rio de Janeiro state
court to freeze the assets and provide access to the bank
records of several former Petrobras executives. This list
includes Jose Sergio Gabrielli, CEO from July 2005 to January
2012 and Renato Duque, the company's former services and
engineering chief.
Other lower-level executives are also under investigation
for fraud.
Prosecutors said construction and engineering company
Andrade Guitierrez conspired with the Petrobras officials to
overcharge for work on a project to expand the oil company's Rio
de Janeiro research park and data-processing center.
The work under investigation by the prosecutors was carried
out between 2005 and 2010. The cost of the fraud is estimated to
be as much as 32 million reais ($11 million).
The move by the prosecutors comes as allegations of
corruption at Petrobras rise. Indictments last week in Brazilian
federal court in Curitiba, the capital of Brazil's southern
state of Parana, say company officials conspired with
contractors to inflate the price of contracts and then kick back
the excess to executives, politicians and political parties as
bribes.
Gabrielli did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Duque, though a press aide, said he had not been informed of
the action, that all his actions were approved by the legal
department of Petrobras and that he is available to respond to
all questions from agencies investigating Petrobras.
An Andrade Guitierrez spokeswoman said in a statement that
the company has not been informed of the action, that all
contracts with Petrobras were made under legal contracting
processes that the company is available to answer questions from
all agencies investigating Petrobras and that it did nothing
wrong.
Duque and former refining chief Paulo Roberto Costa were
among 36 people, including 22 from construction companies,
charged in Curitiba last week.
Nestor Cervero, Petrobras former head of international
operations, was charged Monday along with Julio Camargo, a
consultant for Japanese contractor Toyo Setal, for involvement
in the bribery and kickback scheme.
($1 = 2.7235 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Roberto Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)