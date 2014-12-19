(Recasts throughout with Rousseff speech, call for national
anti-corruption pact)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Dec 18 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff, dogged by a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petrobras, vowed on Thursday to stamp out
graft at the flagship firm and place it under strict corporate
governance.
In a speech in the capital, Brasilia, Rousseff urged
Brazilians not to lose faith in the vital oil producer, formally
known Petróleo Brasileiro SA , which government
officials have long touted as the crown jewel of Latin America's
largest economy.
She also called for a nationwide "pact to fight corruption."
Federal prosecutors have charged 39 people over the past
week in an estimated $3.76 billion (10-billion-real) bribery
scheme at Petrobras.
Those indicted include two former Petrobras division heads
and more than 20 executives of Brazil's biggest construction and
engineering companies.
State-level prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro are seeking
further indictments, including that of former Petrobras Chief
Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli.
Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras from 2003 to 2010 when
much of the alleged graft and money-laundering scheme took place
at the company. She has said previously that she did nothing
wrong and has pledged to get to the bottom of the scandal.
"The current reality leads us to reiterate our determination
to implement within Petrobras the most efficient compliance and
corporate governance structure at a Brazilian state-owned
company ever," Rousseff said in her speech.
"We have to investigate thoroughly, but without weakening
Petrobras," she added.
Prosecutors allege that executives at Petrobras conspired
for years to inflate the price of refineries, ships, advertising
and other goods and services. They said contractors then
kicked-back a percentage of the inflated contracts to executives
and members of Rousseff's ruling coalition in the form of bribes
and campaign contributions.
Calling corruption a "malaise" that dragged on Brazil for
centuries, Rousseff said the government and companies and
citizens across Brazil should engage in a long-term effort to
eradicate graft and wrongdoing. An accompanying political reform
process would be outlined next year, she added.
She did not elaborate. But the Petrobras scandal risks
paralyzing infrastructure projects in the country at a time when
Rousseff was already struggling to revive economic activity in
Brazil.
In her speech, Rousseff promised to unveil a set of measures
to jumpstart economic growth when she starts her second,
four-year term in office on Jan. 1.
($1 = 2.66 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Eduardo Simões in São Paulo; Editing
by Diane Craft and Tom Brown)