(Adds opposition from some board members, confirmation of new
Banco do Brasil CEO)
By Jeferson Ribeiro and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA Feb 6 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff tapped a confidant from a state-run bank to be the next
head of Petrobras on Friday, chilling investor hopes that a more
independent new management team would steer the oil firm out of
a huge corruption scandal.
The company's shares slid more than 8 percent after news
leaked that Aldemir Bendine, previously CEO of Banco do Brasil,
would be Petrobras' next chief executive. Petrobras' board
confirmed him in the job later on Friday over the objection of
non-government board members.
Bendine oversaw a period of high profits at Banco do Brasil,
where he furthered the government's leftist economic agenda but
also pleased private-sector shareholders, driving up the bank's
stock price by about 90 percent under his leadership.
Yet some investors voiced concerns that Bendine's
public-sector background, closeness to Rousseff and lack of oil
industry experience make him less likely to reverse the fading
fortunes of Petrobras. Many investors blame the president's
interventionist policies for the company's problems as well as a
years-long slowdown in Brazil's economy.
Bendine's appointment would mean the company will "remain
largely bound to the government's needs," Bradesco BBI analysts
led by Auro Rozenbaum wrote in a client note. "We see no major
managerial improvement compared to the previous administration."
At least two independent representatives of the 10-member
board of directors voted against Bendine and issued statements
attacking his appointment and the decision by the government,
Petrobras' principal shareholder, to leak the choice to the
press before it was discussed by the board.
"We've seen today one more episode of disrespect for the
board of directors of Petrobras," said Mauro Cunha, who
represents minority shareholders to the board. "The controlling
shareholder has once again put its will above the interests of
Petrobras, ignoring the wishes of long-term investors."
Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally
known, have tumbled about 60 percent since September as
prosecutors alleged that billions of dollars in price-fixing and
bribery plagued the company in recent years.
A symbol of Brazil's long economic boom last decade,
Petrobras now typifies its fall from grace at a moment when the
country is also facing possible water and energy rationing, high
inflation and its second recession in as many years.
Rousseff also saddled Petrobras with heavy investments that
have failed to meet ambitious production-growth targets, turning
Petrobras into the world's most-indebted and least-profitable
major oil company.
The board named Ivan de Souza Monteiro, also from Banco do
Brasil, as chief financial officer of Petrobras. Current
employees were promoted to four other senior positions on an
interim basis.
The appointments come after former CEO Maria das Graças
Foster abruptly resigned on Wednesday along with five key
lieutenants. Bendine had not been among the likely candidates
identified by analysts and local media.
NOT A PLACEHOLDER
Joao Augusto Castro Neves, an analyst at Eurasia Group
political consultancy, said Bendine was "an improvement" over
previous management because he will have a mandate to make
changes.
However, Castro Neves acknowledged there would be "a lot of
questions on his views because he does not have solid market
credentials and also he is not from the oil industry."
In recent years Petrobras had been forced to import gasoline
at global market prices while selling it at a loss on the local
market in order to help tamp down inflation.
The government has also pushed to maintain more than $200
billion of investment over five years to bolster a sluggish
economy.
Speculation about a shakeup at the company had been rampant
since November when more than three-dozen people, including
former Petrobras executives, were caught in the scandal.
The new leadership team's first job will be to tally
corruption-related losses and publish audited fourth-quarter
results by the end of April as required by Brazilian law and
bond contracts with international investors.
Meanwhile, Banco do Brasil SA said in a statement on Friday
that Alexandre Abreu, current head of retail banking, will
become its new chief executive.
Petrobras said Solange da Silva Guedes will head its
exploration and production division, Jorge Celestino will lead
refining and supply, Hugo Repsold will manage natural gas and
energy and Roberto Moro will handle the engineering and
technology department. All four are longtime Petrobras veterans.
(Additional reporting by Gustavo Bonato, Writing by Brian
Winter and Jeb Blount Editing by W Simon, Christian Plumb and
Andrew Hay)