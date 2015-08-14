Aug 14 Prosecutors and federal police in Brazil
have unearthed the country's largest-ever corruption scandal by
linking a ring of black-market money changers to a price-fixing
and political kickback scheme at state-run oil company Petrobras
.
Executives from two dozen engineering firms are accused of
inflating the value of contracts and funneling the excess funds
into their own bank accounts and to political parties, including
President Dilma Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Below are key moments in the investigation, which
prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba expect to continue
for at least two more years. An investigation into politicians
is also advancing in Brasilia.
March 20, 2014
Federal police arrest the former head of Petrobras' refining
and supply department, Paulo Roberto Costa, the result of an
investigation that started when they noticed Costa had been
given a Range Rover car by convicted black-market money changer
Alberto Youssef.
Aug 22, 2014
Costa signs a plea bargain deal with prosecutors, agreeing
to explain the corruption scheme and name beneficiaries in
exchange for a lighter sentence. Plea bargain deals become a
cornerstone of the investigation.
Nov 14, 2014
Federal police arrest 18 people, including former Petrobras
engineering and services director Renato Duque and senior
engineering executives, in the first broad raid of the
investigation.
Dec 11, 2014
Prosecutors in Curitiba formally charge 36 people, 22 of
them from engineering firms OAS , Camargo
Correa, UTC Engenharia, Galvao Engenharia,
Mendes Junior and Engevix. Prosecutor Deltan
Dallagnol declares war on corruption in Brazil in a nationally
televised press conference.
Dec 29, 2014
Petrobras bans 23 suppliers cited in the investigation from
bidding on tenders.
Feb 6
Aldir Bendine, former head of state-run Banco do Brasil SA,
steps in as Petrobras CEO after Maria das Graças Foster and
other senior executives resign abruptly.
March 6
Brazil's Supreme Court says it will investigate the speakers
of both houses of Congress and 32 other sitting politicians in
connection with the Petrobras scheme. Twelve senators and 22
congressmen from five parties are under investigation, all but
one from President Rousseff's governing coalition.
April 15
Brazilian police arrest the treasurer of the ruling Workers'
Party, João Vaccari, moving the investigation closer to
Rousseff's inner circle. Vaccari resigns to focus on his
defense.
April 22
Paulo Roberto Costa is sentenced to seven years and six
months in prison, but will only serve one year of house arrest
due to his collaboration and time already spent in detention. A
total of eight people are convicted in the probe's first
sentences.
April 28
After lawyers fiercely contest the legality of lengthy
pre-trial jailings in Curitiba, the Supreme Court overrules
federal judge Sergio Moro and orders nine executives to be
released on house arrest.
May 26
Nestor Cervero, former international director of Petrobras,
is sentenced to five years in jail for money laundering.
June 19
Brazilian police arrest the chief executives of the
country's two largest construction companies, Marcelo Odebrecht,
head of family-run conglomerate Odebrecht SA, and
Otavio Marques Azevedo, CEO of Andrade Gutierrez.
Prosecutors say the companies led the cartel of engineering
firms.
June 26
Weekly magazine Veja publishes plea bargain testimony from
Ricardo Pessoa, head of UTC Engenharia, without saying how it
obtained the documents. Pessoa said money from the overpricing
of contracts was donated to Rousseff's 2014 re-election
campaign, allegations she and her party deny.
July 14
Federal police carry out search and seizure operations at
the home of Senator and former President Fernando Collor de
Mello, the first such operation targeting a sitting politician.
July 16
In a separate investigation, federal prosecutors open a
formal inquiry into whether former President Luiz Inácio Lula da
Silva improperly used his connections overseas to benefit
Odebrecht after leaving office.
July 20
Three executives of Brazil's Camargo Correa group are
convicted of money laundering, corruption and other charges, the
first construction-industry executives to be sentenced in the
Petrobras investigation. Two executives will serve a year of
house arrest with electronic monitoring, and two to six years of
modified house arrest, while the third could face nine years and
six months in prison.
July 24
Prosecutors present charges against Marcelo Odebrecht and 21
others and say they are seeking 6.7 billion reais in damages
from Latin America's largest engineering firm.
July 28
Police arrest two executives involved in building a nuclear
power plant for state-run utility Eletrobras, pulling Brazil's
electricity sector into the scandal. "Operation Radioactivity"
focused on Eletrobras' Eletronuclear division, which is building
a third nuclear-power reactor at Angra dos Reis, west of Rio de
Janeiro.
July 29
Prosecutors say Renato Duque, former head of Petrobras'
corporate services division, unfairly favored Italy's Saipem SpA
on a contract for an undersea gas pipeline for the
Lula and Cernambi offshore subsalt fields. More than a dozen
foreign firms are thought to have bribed Petrobras executives.
Aug 3
Police arrest former government minister Jose Dirceu, one of
the most senior members of the ruling Workers' Party to be
detained in the scandal. Dirceu was former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva's chief of staff from 2003 to 2005.
Aug 6
Prosecutors present formal charges against Jorge Zelada, the
former head of Petrobras' international division and five
others, saying they favored U.S. company Vantage Drilling
in a rig contract. Hsin Chi Su, chief executive of
Taiwanese shipping firm TMT was also charged. Prosecutors also
say they will file criminal charges stemming from the lease of
an Ensco Plc offshore oil-drilling ship to Petrobras "in
due course.
