By Jeb Blount and Marianna Parraga
| RIO DE JANEIRO/HOUSTON
RIO DE JANEIRO/HOUSTON Oct 29 Petrobras' move
to start buying processed U.S. condensate will help output at
its domestic refining network, but the purchases have exposed a
wrinkle in Brazilian law that could allow the state-run company
to import the light oil duty-free, tax lawyers and traders said.
Typically, condensate is considered a very light form of
crude found in oil or natural gas wells and in raw form is not
taxable in Brazil.
But condensate arriving from the United States could be
subject to Brazil's CIDE levy because it has been partially
processed, they said.
The concept of lightly processed condensate is peculiar to
the United States. It arose last year as a way for U.S.
producers to have it classified as a refined product to
circumvent a decades-old ban on domestic crude exports. With
U.S. condensates shipments now hitting the export market, they
are causing headaches for bookkeepers in the United States and
Brazil.
"The definition of condensate is not easy," a spokeswoman
for Brazil's tax authority told Reuters. The spokesperson said
how the substance is taxed also depends in part on whether the
condensates are used to make gasoline or diesel.
Petrobras started importing U.S. condensate in May with a
636,000-barrel-cargo, becoming the first Latin American buyer of
it. Two more cargoes were bought since then.
So far, those condensate cargoes appear to have entered
Brazil classified as crude oil, according to its government's
data.
"This type of thing is quite common in the industry," an oil
trader and former Petrobras trading official told Reuters,
adding that tax rules across different jurisdictions can
complicate trades.
Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, issued no licenses for the
import of condensate in May, June, July or August for the ports
where the cargoes were discharged, according to the registry on
its web site.
It also did not issue any import licenses recently for
natural gas liquids, which can include condensate, at the ports
where the cargoes landed, the web site showed.
At the same time, it granted many licenses to import crude.
A Petrobras spokesperson said the company had not asked to
change the classification of the cargoes. The company did not
comment when asked if taxes were paid on the cargoes.
The tax authority spokesperson declined to comment when
asked whether or not Petrobras paid CIDE tax on the cargoes,
citing the country's tax secrecy law.
The tax savings from bringing in processed condensate as
crude would be considerable.
CIDE taxes for Petroleo Brasileiro SA for the
three recently bought cargoes would run as much as 25.3 million
reais ($6.74 million) based on current levies, average prices
for condensate, and their volumes, according to vessel tracking
data.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration, after initially
counting the cargoes as crude, said this month condensate that
went to Brazil in July was processed and came from natural gas
fields. To avoid the problem in the future, it recommended
updating U.S. export statistic codes to create one specifically
for processed condensate.
Petrobras has outstanding tax disputes with Brazilian
governments that currently exceed 90 billion reais ($22.9
billion). It has also struggled with a corruption scandal
involving kickbacks on construction contracts.
The federal government raised the CIDE levy this year to
help plug a fiscal deficit.
Brazil has a growing need for condensate to make blends or
run at its refineries, which are largely supplied with heavy and
medium crudes that make up the bulk of Brazilian oil output.
It also lost a major source of condensate in February after
an offshore oil platform exploded, killing nine in the Camarupim
oil and gas field. The field was rich in raw condensate.
($1 = 3.92 reais)
(Additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine
Ngai in New York; Editing by Terry Wade and Christian Plumb)