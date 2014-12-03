(Adds companies seeking deal with top prosecutor)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's comptroller general
opened cases on Wednesday against eight engineering
conglomerates suspected of bribery and fraud in deals with
Petrobras, holding them accountable for their role in a widening
corruption scandal at the state-run oil company.
If found responsible for the alleged graft scheme, some of
Brazil's biggest infrastructure and construction firms could be
blocked for years from taking government contracts, complicating
President Dilma Rousseff's push to expand investments in roads,
bridges, rail lines and energy projects.
Executives at Camargo Correa, Engevix, Galvao Engenharia,
Iesa, Mendes Junior, OAS, Queiroz Galvao and UTC-Constran were
arrested last month as police investigated allegations of
overcharging the oil company, known formally as Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, in return for kickbacks to politicians
and executives.
The comptroller general's office said that testimony from
the police investigation, along with documents, emails, phone
records and wire transfers had provided evidence to open
proceedings against the companies.
Lawyers for the companies have approached Brazil's top
prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, to propose a plea deal, he told
reporters on Wednesday. Janot said, however, that the implicated
executives would have to admit involvement in the graft scheme
as part of any settlement.
The case is dominating Brazil's political landscape and
overshadowing Rousseff's plans for a second term starting in
January. She was chair of Petrobras' board of directors from
2003 to 2010, when many of the alleged bribes and kickbacks
happened, but has denied knowledge of or involvement in the
corruption scheme.
The scandal has also intensified scrutiny of corporate
governance at Petrobras, where some minority shareholders have
complained of lax oversight and outsized government influence.
Securities watchdog CVM said on Wednesday that Petrobras CFO
Almir Barbassa violated shareholders' rights by letting state
development bank BNDES and state-led pension funds vote on board
members who should be elected solely by minority investors.
Without admitting to any wrongdoing, Barbassa agreed to pay
a fine of 250,000 reais ($98,000), CVM said, while BNDES and its
subsidiary BNDESPAR each agreed to pay 500,000 reais.
Petros, the pension fund for Petrobras workers, also faces a
fine of 400,000 reais and the CVM said it warned two other
pension funds for their conduct.
At a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, a former executive
who helped to uncover the bribery and kickbacks said political
parties have dominated the appointment of senior management at
Petrobras for years, highlighting the need for independent
oversight.
(Additional reporting by Aluisio Alves, Caroline Stauffer and
Anthony Boadle; Editing by Alan Crosby and Christian Plumb)