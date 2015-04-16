* Cut could result in $177 bln plan for 2015-19
* Petrobras has not held talks on Braskem stake sale -source
* Petrobras 2015-19 business plan expected next month
-source
(Adds background on Petrobras' financial troubles and details
of corruption scandal, source's comments, details on Braskem
stake)
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 16 Brazil's state-run oil
company, Petrobras, plans to slash projected investment over
five years by 20 percent compared with its previous five-year
plan, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions told
Reuters on Thursday.
The cutbacks come as a corruption probe and falling crude
prices force cutbacks at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is formally known.
A 20 percent cut would reduce planned spending under the
company's 2015-2019 business plan by about $44 billion, to
nearly $177 billion. Petrobras projected $221 billion of
investment in its 2014-2018 program. The new plan is expected to
be announced next month, said the source, who was not authorized
to speak publicly on the matter.
"There may be a reduction of around 20 percent," the person
said. "It's still a robust investment plan, but it's realistic
about cash flow and what the company can do given that its
suppliers are under investigation."
After a decade of missed production targets and rising
spending Petrobras has struggled to generate enough cash to pay
for one of the world's largest and most ambitious
output-expansion efforts. Despite massive new offshore
resources, Petrobras is the world's most-indebted and
least-profitable major oil company.
Just as the company was further squeezed by a plunge of
nearly 50 percent in oil prices last year, police and
prosecutors uncovered evidence of widespread contract fixing,
bribery and political kickbacks that linked company executives,
construction companies and politicians in a web of corruption.
The scandal prevented publication of financial results, put
the company at risk of default on more than $50 billion in bonds
and cut off nearly all sources of new funding. As a result,
Petrobras earlier this year said it might have to cut an
expected $44 billion of spending in 2015 by as much as one-third
and announced plans to sell up to $13.7 billion of assets.
Petrobras, market regulators and auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers Plc are making progress on a
plan to publish audited results for 2014 on April 22, the source
said.
While the company is actively seeking to cut spending and
sell assets, it has not discussed the sale of its minority stake
in troubled Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA
.
Petrobras shares rose earlier this week on reports the oil
company was planning to sell Braskem shares.
A Petrobras representative declined to comment on the
source's comments. PricewaterhouseCoopers did not respond to a
request for comment.
(Writing by Jeb Blount and Brad Haynes; editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Matthew Lewis)