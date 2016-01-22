* President holds royalties steady, wins industry applause
* After royalty loss, Rio stands by new oil taxes
* Subsalt break-even cost rises to $60/bbl from $40 -
economist
(New throughout, adds royalty, details on tax dispute, estimate
of tax impact on subsalt oil break-even costs)
By Leonardo Goy and Marta Nogueira
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 22 Brazil will not
change the system it uses to calculate oil and natural gas
royalties paid by local producers, the government said on
Friday, bringing a measure of relief to an industry hammered by
plunging crude prices.
The resolution, published in the official gazette, maintains
a system used to calculate minimum oil and gas prices. Those
prices are used as a basis to calculate royalty payments to the
government. The decision was applauded by Brazil's oil industry
association IBP.
However, it will likely heighten a dispute with Rio de
Janeiro state, responsible for two-thirds of Brazil's oil output
and 40 percent of its natural gas. Rio has been pressing the
government to update the price methodology.
The dispute has raised the perception of risk in Brazil's
oil industry, adding to some investors' to opposition to Royal
Dutch Shell Plc's $49 billion purchase of BG Group Plc
, Brazil's No. 2 oil producer.
In December, unable to win changes from the government and
facing a financial crisis, the state of Rio de Janeiro imposed
taxes and fees on oil production.
Rio hopes to raise 1.84 billion reais ($450 million) this
year from the taxes. State officials believe the royalty formula
undervalues growing volumes of valuable light crude from giant
new "subsalt" fields off the coast.
Instead of higher royalties, producers such as state-led
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, BG, Shell, Portugal's Galp
Energia SGPS SA, Norway's Statoil ASA and
Spain's Repsol SA now face higher taxes.
Edmar de Almeida, economist at the Federal University of Rio
de Janeiro, says the taxes put "subsalt" development at risk by
cutting revenue by about a quarter.
With the taxes, the crude price needed for subsalt areas to
break even rises to $60-80 per barrel from $40-50 a barrel. Late
Friday, Brent crude futures traded at $31.52, down from more
than $100 a barrel in late 2014.
While industry officials plan a court challenge, Rio is
sticking to its guns. The state's budget crisis has left public
servants unpaid, cut spending on Rio's 2016 Olympic Games in
August, and turned the sick away from hospitals.
The government's National Energy Policy Council said on
Friday it would maintain its pricing policy "at least until" the
rolling seven-day average price for dated Brent crude reaches
$50 a barrel. In trading on Friday afternoon, the seven-day
average was $29.43.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Marta Nogueira in
Rio de Janeiro; Additional reporting and writing by Jeb Blount
and Reese Ewing; editing by Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)