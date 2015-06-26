By Caroline Stauffer
| CURITIBA, Brazil, June 26
CURITIBA, Brazil, June 26 In a nation where the
elite have enjoyed relative impunity, a new generation of police
and prosecutors in Brazil are bent on using the country's
largest-ever corruption investigation to send the message that
no one is above the law.
They have displayed in a local museum works of art seized in
arrests in connection with alleged bribery at state-run oil firm
Petrobras. They have also paraded lobbyists and chief
executives in handcuffs before TV cameras.
And they gave the moniker Operation 'Erga Omnes,' Latin for
'For everyone' to a raid that jailed one of the country's most
powerful corporate scions, CEO Marcelo Odebrecht.
Earlier this week they publicized a hand-written note
Odebrecht wrote from jail.
Police said the arrests have come as a "shock" to the
wealthy and powerful suspects.
"These people thought the police, and justice, would never
reach them," Federal Police agent Erika Marena told Reuters this
week in her office in Curitiba, the epicenter of the Petrobras
investigation.
Marena said it has been particularly surprising to see some
detainees struggle with basic rituals like shaving or laundry,
presumably because they had "a group of people who took care of
everything for them."
"There are people who do not know how to wash their own
clothes, things that are basic for anyone but not for someone
who lived in this scale of luxury," she said.
While Marena doesn't name names, Curitiba prisons now house
more than a dozen lobbyists, political party officials and
construction executives. For the last week, they have included
Odebrecht, who runs Latin America's largest engineering
conglomerate.
Odebrecht lawyers say the arrest was illegal and the
intercepted note was misinterpreted.
Marena is one of around 30 law enforcement agents helping a
group of prosecutors - popularly known as "The Untouchables" -
mount a massive case that aims to stamp out impunity and end
what they call a "culture of corruption" in Brazil.
Knowing that the probe has wide support among Brazilians,
investigators openly share details of arrests and have declared
the press to be their ally.
The landmark probe "is changing the idea of impunity" said
Rodrigo Prando, a sociologist at Mackenzie University in Sao
Paulo.
"The United States is used to celebrities being arrested;
Brazil has never seen this," he said.
JUSTICE CELEBRITIES
The wealth and status of the executives contrast with the
austere style of investigators who have spent long hours in
cramped offices in the 16 months since an investigation into
local currency changers led them to a massive kickback scheme.
They accuse engineering executives of forming a cartel to
fix prices and inflate the value of service contracts with
Petrobras to enrich themselves and politicians, nearly all from
or aligned with President Dilma Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Though they have become celebrities with frequent television
appearances in Brazil, the prosecutors laugh when asked about
fears for their safety. The federal judge overseeing the case,
Sergio Moro, even rides his bicycle to work on occasion.
While the court of public opinion may be with the
prosecutors, critics accuse them of overreaching with some
tactics, including the release of the Odebrecht note. They were
dealt a setback last month when Brazil's Supreme Court ordered
the release into house arrest of 10 executives who had been in
pre-trial detention for five months.
Neither Rousseff nor her predecessor Luiz Inácio Lula da
Silva are being investigated and Rousseff says she had no
knowledge of the scheme when she presided over Petrobras' board
from 2003 until 2010, when much of the alleged graft took place.
Still, a survey by Datafolha in April showed 57 percent of
Brazilians believe she knew about the corruption and 63 percent
supported opening impeachment proceedings. Her approval rating
has plummeted because of the investigation.
Meanwhile, at the federal police headquarters and courthouse
in Curitiba, Brazilians have adorned colorful ribbons on the
trees and fences in support of the investigation.
And while Judge Moro tries to avoid the spotlight, he is
greeted with cheers and flashing cameras wherever he travels.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Christian Plumb)