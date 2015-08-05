BRASILIA Aug 5 Brazil's top prosecutor, who has
put dozens of politicians under investigation for allegedly
taking bribes in the Petrobras corruption scandal,
has won the backing of his peers to stay on the job for two more
years.
The association of federal prosecutors voted on Wednesday to
propose Rodrigo Janot's name to President Dilma Rousseff for
another term as prosecutor-general.
Rousseff is expected to nominate Janot, but it is not clear
whether he will win confirmation by the Senate because the head
of the upper house, Senator Renan Calheiros, is one of the
lawmakers under investigation.
Janot included Calheiros on a list of 32 sitting politicians
that he sent to the Supreme Court in March on the suspicion
that they had received political kickbacks paid by engineering
firms from overpriced contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro.
The corruption investigation has led to the indictment of
dozens of executives from Brazil's top engineering and
construction firms as well as former Petrobras directors.
Most of the implicated politicians belong to parties in
Rousseff's governing coalition, including her Worker's Party.
The scandal has undermined her popularity and turned allies
against her. Rousseff is not under investigation and has said
all those found guilty must be punished.
The Petrobras corruption probe came one step closer on
Tuesday to Rousseff's mentor and predecessor, former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, when police arrested his former chief
of staff Jose Dirceu.
