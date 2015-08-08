BRASILIA Aug 8 Brazilian president Dilma
Rousseff on Saturday appointed a top prosecutor investigating a
massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras
to remain on the job for another two years.
Rousseff met with prosecutor general Rodrigo Janot in the
presidential palace to tell him of her decision to submit his
name again for Senate approval, Justice Minister Jose Eduardo
Cardozo said in Brasilia.
Janot had received overwhelming backing from his peers to
remain on the job during a vote at the association of federal
prosecutors last week.
"The government believes that federal prosecutors must act
with autonomy," Cardozo told reporters, explaining that Rousseff
had picked the most voted name in a list of three candidates
sent by the association.
Janot has put dozens of top Brazilian politicians under
investigation for allegedly taking bribes in the Petrobras
scandal. The probe fueled a political crisis that has fragmented
Rousseff's coalition and raised questions about her ability to
pass key austerity measures in Congress.
The corruption investigation has also led to the indictment
of dozens of executives from top Brazilian engineering and
construction firms as well as former Petrobras directors.
Despite the political crisis, Brazil's Senate is inclined to
approve Janot's name for a second term, senator Romero Juca of
the PMDB party, which is one of Rousseff's main allies, said on
Friday. Two other senators, one from the opposition and one from
Rousseff's coalition base, have confirmed that the Senate is
expected to reappoint Janot.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Walter
Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)