RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 A U.S. federal judge on
Wednesday named a trustee of a British pension fund as the lead
plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against Brazil's state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and its top
executives.
Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd (USS) will represent
people and companies that bought U.S.-listed securities in
Petrobras, as the oil company is known. A corruption scheme has
helped wiped about $90 billion of the value of the company in
six months.
The judge also named the law firm of Pomerantz LLP in New
York as the lead counsel and ordered lawyers for both side to
contact the court on March 6 to schedule further proceedings.
More than three-dozen Brazilian executives have been
indicted in Brazil in a case that prosecutors say involved
price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks. On Tuesday the
country's top prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open
investigations into an additional 54 people, many expected to be
sitting politicians.
The case is expected to be the largest ever corruption case
in Brazil.
The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York on
Dec. 8, alleges that Petrobras made false statements and engaged
in a multibillion dollar money-laundering and bribery scheme
since 2006.
Petrobras officials did not immediately respond to a request
for comment but in the past the company said it will evaluate
the value of some assets due to allegations of corruption.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff chose USS from among four
final candidates. These were the Skagen-Danske group of three
European asset management companies, Danske Invest Management
AS, and Danske Invest Management Co., both part of the Danske
Bank Group and Skagen AS; the State Retirement
Systems group, representing the public-employee retirement funds
of Ohio, Idaho and Hawaii; USS; and Daniela Freitas Da Silva, an
individual investor.
The original action was filed by New York law firm Wolf
Popper LLP.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)