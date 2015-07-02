BRASILIA, July 1 Brazilian senators on Wednesday
debated alternatives to a 2010 law that requires state-run oil
firm Petrobras to take a minimum 30 percent stake in
new development contracts and function as operator in Brazil's
subsalt oil areas.
One option would be to give Petrobras the right of first
refusal on such contracts but not require it to take a 30
percent stake, said Senator Eunicio Oliveira.
Oliveira said a vote was not expected on his proposal on
Wednesday nor on a broader bill to change the law proposed by
senator Jose Serra from the opposition PSDB party.
The current rules have been criticized for limiting foreign
investment in the Subsalt Poligon, a region off Brazil's coast
near Rio de Janeiro where large resources are trapped far
beneath the seabed by a layer of mineral salts.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, is
the world's most indebted oil company. It has said it may not
have the financial strength to finance such areas, putting at
risk oil development and the billions in royalties the
government wants.
Serra is opposed to the right of first refusal option.
Senate President Renan Calheiros wants to call a vote but
lawmakers more closely aligned with President Dilma Rousseff
have been trying to stall.
Rousseff's government opposes changes to the law.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer and Jeb Blount; Editing by Ken Wills)