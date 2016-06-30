RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Brazil's Petrobras said
late Wednesday that its board of directors had created a new
senior management post responsible for strategy, organization
and system management to bolster long-term planning efforts and
control debt and investment.
The new position increases to eight from seven the number of
senior executives on the company's statutory management
committee, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, said in a securities filing.
The new position is designed to control spending, ensure
that investment projects conform with a strategic plan under
development and help implement changes to corporate governance
and control policies adopted in April, Petrobras said.
The salary of the new senior executive will not require any
increase in the total compensation previously approved by the
board for senior management, according to the statement.
