RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 23 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras will have to agree to extract at least 900
million barrels more of oil and natural gas equivalent from its
Marlim and Voador offshore oil fields to win early renewal of
its concession rights, oil regulator ANP said.
Financially troubled Petroleo Brasileiro SA or
Petrobras, the world's most-indebted oil company, has said it
wants to renew the contracts to explore for and produce oil in
the areas through 2041 to justify new long-term investments. The
concession was originally scheduled to expire in 2025.
Marlim, which began output in 1985, is believed to have
contained as much as 14 billion barrels of oil, and is one of
the world's largest oil-field discoveries in the last 40 years.
Voador, which is nearly adjacent to Marlim in the Atlantic Ocean
northeast of Rio de Janeiro, is currently not producing but is
home to several new prospects.
By renewing early, it will be able to ensure it can count
any remaining reserves on its financial accounts for a longer
period, a move that could make it easier for it to raise
capital.
The ANP, which has approved the submission of the renewal
request to Brazil's Energy Ministry, also said Petrobras will
have to install at least two new floating oil platforms as well
as drill new wells and conduct periodic seismic studies in the
areas.
Marlim in October produced 204,000 barrels of oil and
natural gas equivalent a day making it Brazil's fifth-largest
producing field. At current levels of output, the 900 million
barrels of new output would take 12 years to produce.
Marlim, though, is in decline and even with new wells and
oil recovery efforts, production levels are expected to drop
over coming years.
Despite declining output new development at Marlim and
Voador can benefit from extensive existing pipeline and other
infrastructure already installed at the site.
(Reporting by Mara Nogueira, additional reporting by Jeb
Blount, writing by Jeb Blount; editing by Grant McCool)