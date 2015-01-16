RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 16 Brazil must find legal solutions to allow Petrobras' projects halted by a corruption probe to continue operating, or risk stalling output growth at the state-run oil company, the country's energy minister Eduardo Braga said on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, has halted payments to some of the country's biggest construction firms after nearly two dozen executives at these companies have been arrested in November as part of the probe.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alden Bentley)