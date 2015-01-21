(Adds comments on electricity sector)
By Jeferson Ribeiro and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Jan 21 State-run Brazilian oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA does not need to
curtail its multibillion-dollar investment plan because of a
growing corruption scandal, Mines and Energy Minister Eduardo
Braga told Reuters on Wednesday.
Revelations of price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks
at Petrobras, as the company is known, and a sharp fall in oil
prices have locked the company out of capital markets and
reduced revenue. As a result, company officials said in December
they expect to cut back a five-year $221-billion investment
plan.
When asked if Petrobras should reduce its investments, Braga
said: "No, not necessarily, unless we have other factors."
Braga, who took office on Jan. 2, did not say which other
factors he as referring to.
On Dec. 17, Jose Formigli, the Rio de Janeiro-based
company's exploration and production chief, said investment
would be cut to preserve cash and avoid new borrowing. Petrobras
is the world's most indebted and least profitable oil industry
major.
Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster has said that
spending "in principle, will be lower in 2015 than in 2014."
Braga said that the scandal is leading to a clean-up that
will help shield Petrobras from political interference and that
the company remains attractive to investors despite a 60 percent
drop in its principal share price in five months.
The scandal has also raised concern that Petrobras could
lose its investment-grade credit rating, prompting some
investors to call for further spending cuts.
Prosecutors believe the scandal may involve the illegal
diversion of more than 10 billion reais ($3.84 billion). Police
suggest the value may be more than double that, making it the
biggest corruption scandal in Brazil's history.
Electricity is another sector that is facing financial and
political problems as drought reduces hydropower and forces the
country to use more expensive thermal power, threatening many
utilities with bankruptcy.
The government plans talks with banks to lower interest
rates on 17.8 billion reais of loans to utilities last year,
Braga said. The government will also ask banks to give utilities
more time to pay their debts.
"It doesn't make any sense not to extend the duration of
the loans and seek a review of interest rates because risks have
diminished," he said.
Lower interest rates and longer duration could reduce the
rate hikes power distributors are expected to institute this
year, easing short-term inflationary pressure.
($1=2.6059 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Jeb Blount
and Peter Galloway)